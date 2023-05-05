Shahid Afridi Hosts Pakistan Cricket Team at His Home for Dinner Party

Shahid Afridi hosted the Pakistan national team for a dinner at his home in Karachi during the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The former all-rounder shared some photos on his Twitter account and wrote, “Hosted Pakistan’s heroes for dinner, super proud of each one of you. Good luck for tomorrow.”

In the viral photos, the national squad can be seen sitting together on the ground while having dinner, while they also offered the Isha prayer at the former cricketer’s home.

Hosted Pakistan's heroes for dinner, super proud of each one of you. Good luck for tomorrow #PAKvsNZ

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green clinched the five-match series by winning the first three encounters, marking their first-ever series win in the last 12 years.

The Babar Azam-led side will lock horns against the visitors in the fourth clash today at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, with the national side expecting some changes.

The Green Shirts will be keen to secure a win in the remaining two matches to move to the top spot of the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in ODI history.

The national side displayed an outstanding performance in the series, with Fakhar Zaman scoring back-to-back centuries, while the skipper scored two half-centuries.

The home side chased down a record-breaking total in the second ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last week and defended 288 runs in Karachi.