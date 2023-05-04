What Should be Pakistan’s Middle-Order for 2023 ODI World Cup?

Pakistan’s preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup are off to a solid start with a convincing series victory over New Zealand. The Men in Green displayed their magnificent ability in the 50-over format as they stormed to a 3-0 unassailable lead in the 5-match series against the BlackCaps.

The Green Shirts have seemed to find the perfect combination at the top of the order and their bowling unit but there is still room for improvement in some areas of the line-up. While the team looks more or less settled, there is still a crucial problem that needs to be addressed.

Pakistan’s think tank is still figuring out the perfect combination for their middle order and with plenty of options, they are in a bit of a dilemma. As many as six players are vying for the coveted three spots in the middle order, which has given the team management a headache; a good headache, but a headache nevertheless.

Let’s have a look at the options that Pakistan has in the middle-order and then we will dissect the possible middle-order combinations that the Men in Green can opt for.

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan has established himself as one of the best wicket-keeper batters in the world. Rizwan has been in fine form in the ODI format and is one of the first names on the team sheet. While there is no doubt that Rizwan will be a part of the line-up in the ODI World Cup, there is a slight debate regarding his batting position.

Rizwan’s consistency in the middle order will be crucial for Pakistan but the team management needs to take a swift decision on his batting position at either number four or number five.

The 30-year-old has scored 742 runs at an average of 43.6 and a strike rate of 90.0 at the fourth spot, while his numbers take a slight dip at the fifth spot. He has scored 234 runs at an average of 33.4 and a strike rate of 93.2 at three-down.

Abdullah Shafique

The talented opener has been slotted in at the fourth spot in the ongoing series against the Kiwis. While Abdullah has been sensational in the Test format, his short career in ODIs has gotten off to a rocky start. Abdullah has played three matches and has scored only 28 runs at an average of 9.3 and a strike rate of 66.70. 26 off his 28 runs have come in at the fourth spot.

There is no doubt about the talent that Abdullah possesses but there could be a major risk in entrusting him with the fourth spot in the ODI World Cup. Regardless, Abdullah has the potential to make the position his own. The final two ODIs against New Zealand will be make or break for his chances at being selected for the World Cup squad.

Salman Ali Agha

The batting all-rounder has had a terrific start to his ODI career. Salman Ali Agha has established himself as one of the important members of the 50-over outfit. Agha has played 8 matches for Pakistan, scoring 222 runs at an average of 44.40 and a strike rate of 107.2.

Agha has played at the sixth spot recently, scoring 121 runs at an average of 40.3 and a strike rate of 106.1. His numbers at the sixth spot have been magnificent but there is still some room for improvement in his strike rate. Nevertheless, Agha makes a strong case for himself.

Another advantage that Agha provides is his economical off-spin bowling, which adds an extra dimension to the side. He is used as a sixth bowling option which provides the team with exceptional balance.

Haris Sohail

The stylish left-handed batter is regarded as one of the finest ODI players in the country. Haris Sohail’s unfortunate run-in with multiple injuries has hampered his career massively but he still has a lot to offer.

Sohail has scored 1,747 runs at an average of 44.80 and a strike rate of 85.60 in 44 innings in ODI cricket. He has been utilized at the 5th spot 17 times while he has played 14 innings at the fourth spot. He has scored 569 runs at an average of 59.60 and a strike rate of 86.0 at the fourth position, while he has scored 638 runs at an average of 45.60 and a strike rate of 87.0 at the fifth spot.

Sohail’s experience will provide a much-needed calm head in the middle, which could prove to be the difference in crunch moments.

Iftikhar Ahmed

The hard-hitting middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed has made a case for himself in the ODI line-up after his brilliant exploits in the T20 format. Iftikhar Ahmed was initially not a part of the squad for Pakistan’s ongoing series against New Zealand, but the experienced batter has been called up to the squad for the remainder of the series due to an untimely injury to Haris Sohail.

Iftikhar has only played 10 matches for Pakistan in ODIs. He has scored 124 runs at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 83.78. While his numbers don’t portray a solid picture, Iftikhar’s amazing form and his utility with the ball make him a real asset to the side.

Possible Combinations

Abdullah-Rizwan-Agha

Pakistan has recently opted for this combination in the previous two ODIs against New Zealand. Abdullah’s inclusion at number 4 has not proven to be fruitful yet but he possesses the talent to come good in the future.

Rizwan-Iftikhar-Agha

The inclusion of Iftikhar at the number five spot and moving Rizwan to his preferred fourth spot could prove to be a game-changer for Pakistan. Iftikhar’s big-hitting ability along with Rizwan’s ability to steady the ship could prove to be useful.

Abdullah-Rizwan-Iftikhar

The Men in Green can also decide to move Iftikhar to the sixth spot, where he can be utilized as a finisher. This would pave the way for Abdullah Shafique to play at the fourth spot and Rizwan to continue at the fifth position.

Haris Sohail-Rizwan-Agha

Pakistan can also opt to include Haris Sohail at the fourth spot instead of Abdullah Shafique. Rizwan and Salman Agha would slot in at the fifth and sixth spots respectively.

Haris Sohail-Rizwan-Iftikhar

The final combination that Pakistan can go for is Haris Sohail at four, Rizwan at five, and Iftikhar Ahmed at six as a finisher. This would provide a perfect balance as well with Sohail and Rizwan anchoring the middle phase and Iftikhar Ahmed using his power-hitting ability at the backend of the innings.

With a plethora of options available to the Pakistan team management, the Men in Green could form a world-class middle-order heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year. All eyes will be on the Babar Azam-led side as to what combination they chose for the mega-event.

