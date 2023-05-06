Alibaba to Teach Cloud Computing to University Students in Pakistan

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Mardan, has signed an agreement with the Chinese multinational company, Alibaba, to provide cloud computing skills to its students.

As part of the agreement, UET Mardan will have access to Alibaba Cloud’s learning resources, including cloud computing, cloud security, big data, machine learning, and robotics.

The students will also receive free access to cloud resources, courses, and certifications.

The agreement is aimed at enhancing the students’ abilities in cloud computing and preparing them for future opportunities.

The two parties plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon to recognize the importance of skill development for young people.

The Vice Chancellor of UET Mardan, Prof Dr. Sadiq Ullah, said that this initiative would help the university’s students and researchers access better job opportunities at the international level, and the university plans to establish more collaborations with international universities in the near future to further excel in technological advancements.