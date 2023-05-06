Federal Board Finally Takes Notice of Out of Syllabus Question Paper

The Chairman of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has taken notice of complaints by candidates regarding the Islamiyat Compulsory (Part-I) question paper for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam. As a result, a four-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

The committee includes the Director (Registration and Sports) FBISE, the Director (Research and Academics) FBISE, the Director of Academics FDE, and a Representative of the National Curriculum Council (NCC).

The committee will examine the questions framed in the paper, alignment with the syllabus and prescribed books, and the contents of textbooks being taught in FDE institutions. The committee will submit its report within a few days.

The Islamiyat Compulsory Part-I paper was held on Thursday, and candidates from educational institutions functioning under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) complained that the paper was out of the course, and most of the questions were selected from the previous syllabus.

The FBISE has stated that over 137,000 candidates appeared in the Islamiyat Part-I SSC paper, with 112,463 opting for the old syllabus and 24,857 for the new syllabus.

Candidates who opted for the new syllabus have demanded that the Islamiyat Compulsory paper be retaken as most of the questions in Thursday’s paper were chosen from the old syllabus. “We want to retake the paper with the new syllabus, and no lenient marking is acceptable,” some of the candidates said when contacted for their views.