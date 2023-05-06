Apple Reports Impressive iPhone Sales but Declining Revenue in Q1

Apple has released its financial results for the first quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations. The Cupertino giant generated $94.8 billion in revenue between January and March 2023, which is a 3% decrease compared to the previous year’s $97.2 billion.

Apple achieved record-breaking iPhone sales during the first quarter of the year, while also setting an all-time high for its services, including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud.

Although the company experienced an overall decline in revenue, the decrease can be attributed primarily to lower sales of Macs and iPads. Fortunately, the company saw an increase in iPhone revenue, amounting to $51.3 billion, reflecting a 2% year-on-year growth.

Moreover, Apple’s iPhone sales doubled compared to the previous year in certain developed and emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, and Turkey.

Apple’s services have reached an impressive milestone of 975 million paid subscriptions, which marks a significant increase of 150 million compared to the previous year’s figures in 2022. The number of active installed devices has now surpassed 2 billion, demonstrating steady growth.

During the announcement, Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized the company’s commitment to long-term investments. This includes substantial efforts aimed at achieving carbon neutrality in both products and supply chains by 2030.

Apple distributed $23 billion of its $28.6 billion operating cash flow to shareholders. Notably, for the eleventh consecutive year, the quarterly dividend has been raised, further reinforcing Apple’s commitment to its investors.

The phone maker is expected to release new MacBooks later this year and it remains to be seen how it will reflect in the company’s finances.