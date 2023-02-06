Pakistan’s Atif Butt is the New Tekken World Champion

Atif Butt has continued the legacy of Arsalan Ash by winning the Tekken World Tour Finals 2022 and becoming the championship winner. The event witnessed top Tekken players from across the world competing to earn the title of Tekken World Champion.

“Atif Butt is your Tekken World Tour Finals Champion! The trophy goes to Pakistan!” The moment @AtifButt540 won the #TWTFinals. pic.twitter.com/TAQvedv8rH — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) February 6, 2023

The recently concluded Tekken World Tour 2022 saw 24 players face off, some qualifying directly from the Regional Finals and others from the Last Chance Qualifiers. This was the first Tekken World Tour in three years and may be one of the final offline tournaments for Tekken 7.

ALSO READ Arslan Ash Wins Big in Two Different Games in a Single Tournament

The grand prize for the Tekken World Tour 2022 was $100,000, with the champion, Atif Butt, taking home $50,000. In the final showdown, Butt faced JeonDDing and dominated the match, securing his victory and maintaining his unblemished record in the tournament.

Atif Butt emerged as a top contender in the Tekken World Tour 2022, with an impressive record of victories throughout the tournament. He topped his group during the preliminary stage, earning him a spot in the Finals Bracket.

Meanwhile, Arsalan Ash’s performance was a surprise disappointment, as he failed to advance to the Finals Bracket, losing three of his five games in the Group Stage.

Atif made a remarkable comeback in the Winners Finals against Chikurin, recovering from an early 0-2 deficit to secure a 3-2 victory. In the Grand Finals, he faced JeonDDing and swept him 3-0, earning the World Champion title.

Bandai Namco has announced the start of the Tekken World Tour 2023, kicking off on March 31, 2023. The first stop will be at EVO Japan 2023, hosted at Tokyo Big Sight from March 31 to April 2. EVO Japan will serve as the first of several major tournaments that will be part of the Tekken World Tour 2023.