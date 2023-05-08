MiG-21 Fighter Jet Kills Two Civilians in India

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan on Monday.

The incident occurred when the plane, which had taken off from Suratgarh, crashed into a residential area in Bahlolnagar district, Hanumangharh.

ALSO READ Pakistan Losing Over Rs. 10 Billion Per Month Due to Sale of Smuggled Iranian Diesel

Tragically, two civilian women lost their lives in the incident, and a man sustained injuries. According to SP Sudhir Chaudhary, rescue operations are currently underway.

The IAF released a statement, saying that the pilot ejected safely and sustained minor injuries. The pilot is currently in stable condition. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the crash.

ALSO READ IESCO Announces Load-Shedding Schedule for Various Areas

District Collector Rukmani Riar confirmed that the pilot is safe, and over 2,000 people have gathered at the crash site. The local police and administration are making efforts to maintain law and order.

This is not the first such incident in recent months. In January, two IAF fighter jets, a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000, crashed during a training exercise in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, killing one pilot. In addition, there have been several other crashes involving Indian Army choppers and Coast Guard helicopters in the past year.