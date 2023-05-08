IESCO Announces Load-Shedding Schedule for Various Areas

On Monday, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) announced a scheduled power outage for Tuesday in various areas of its jurisdiction.

The temporary suspension is required for essential maintenance and regular development work.

An IESCO spokesperson has stated that power supply on several feeders and grid stations will remain suspended from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM in the Islamabad Circle, which includes I-11/1, I-11/3, Metro, Sohdran Road Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Nogzi, Bajnyal, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF feeders, Jhelum circle, Mandi Bhalwal, F-3 Gul Afshan feeders.

Additionally, the Attock Circle and surrounding areas will also experience a power outage from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on the Kala Khan feeder.

This temporary suspension is necessary to carry out routine maintenance work that will help ensure a smooth power supply in the future. IESCO customers in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions and make alternate arrangements during the period of the power outage.

IESCO regrets any inconvenience this may cause and assures its customers that it is working to complete the maintenance work as soon as possible to resume normal power supply.