Multiple Vehicles Discovered Registered Illegally Under Nawaz Sharif’s Name

PML-N claims that three vehicles registered in Nawaz Sharif’s name without his consent or knowledge could be used for terrorism or crime, prompting a London police investigation.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) sent a letter to the former Prime Minister of Pakistan at Avenfield House with the registration details of a vehicle falsely registered in his name. The DVLA investigated after Sharif’s office reported the activity in March.

Another incident occurred last month, whereby a vehicle was registered in Sharif’s name, London-based PML-N spokesperson Khurram Butt told Dawn.

A traffic violation fine also revealed a third vehicle under his name, which Butt called “uncovering a malicious attempt by some individuals to exploit the name and reputation of the PML-N leader for criminal purposes.”

London authorities are following all leads to determine who registered these vehicles fraudulently. The DVLA informed Sharif that his name had been removed from the vehicle registrations, but advised him to report a fraudulent claim to police.