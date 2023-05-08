Unexpected Snowfall Breaks 30-Year Record in Kalam

In an unusual meteorological phenomenon, the Swat area witnessed snowfall, hailstorms, and torrential rain. This brought unexpected winter weather and smashed a 30-year snowfall record in the mountaintop resort of Kalam.

Kalam experienced 17 mm of rain, and the higher-elevation regions saw exceptional snowfall. It had been three decades since it snowed in May, and the rainy period brought the wintry cold back to the region.

Rawalakot in Kashmir received the greatest amount of rain during the last 24 hours at 27 mm, followed by 22 mm recorded in Malam Jabba, 19 mm in Hafizabad, 17 mm in Kalam, 15 mm in Joharabad, and 12 mm in Chakwal and Mangla.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was 42 degrees Celsius in Shaheed Benazirabad, Mohenjo Daro, Larkana, and Padidan. Weather forecasters expect dry weather in most of the country’s plains.

Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, on the other hand, may have heavier rain with strong winds and thunderstorms, and hailstorms are possible in certain areas.