Summer Vacation in Dubai’s Schools to Begin Before Eid Al-Adha

Schools in Dubai are expected to kick off a nine-week summer vacation on 26 June 2023, right before Eid Al-Adha, which is predicted to fall from 27 to 30 June.

Earlier, United Arab Emirates (UAE) revealed the schedule for the 2023-24 academic year, which will start on 28 August, giving students a summer holiday of nine weeks.

ALSO READ Flydubai Starts Direct Flights to Three Destinations in Poland

According to the guidelines of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), schools have been granted some flexibility to determine the end-of-academic year dates.

GEMs World Academy will observe the final day of the summer term on Friday 7 July, while Dubai International Academy will end the term on Monday 26 June in line with KHDA’s dates.

Despite KHDA stressing that the academic year cannot end before 28 June, many schools have decided to end the year along with the expected Eid break. KHDA will officially announce the Eid Al-Adha holidays for Dubai schools after the moon sighting.

ALSO READ Alibaba to Teach Cloud Computing to University Students in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the dates for upcoming Islamic holidays and UAE National Day have been announced, with Arafat Day and Eid Al-Adha tentatively set for 27-30 June.

The Islamic New Year is likely to fall on 21 July, and Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday will be marked on 29 September. UAE National Day will be observed on 2 and 3 December.