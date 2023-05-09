Commerce Minister Holds Meeting With American Business Council Over Budget Proposals

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar held a meeting with the American Business Council to discuss various matters of mutual interest, including the federal budget proposals for the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY23).

During the meeting, the minister listened to the concerns and suggestions put forward by the American Business Council regarding the budget. The representatives of the council highlighted the specific issues and areas of concern related to trade and commerce.

The minister assured the council that their concerns would be duly addressed. He directed the officials present to carefully note down the concerns that fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Commerce and incorporate them in the summer. The remaining concerns were to be compiled as a proposal and forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for consideration.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment and promoting trade and investment. He emphasized the importance of addressing the concerns raised by the American Business Council in order to foster a mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

The minister assured the American Business Council of the government’s willingness to collaborate and find suitable solutions. He expressed his optimism for continued cooperation and partnership to further enhance trade and economic ties between Pakistan and the United States.