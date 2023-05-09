Dubai Uses Lasers to Check if Roads Are Crack-Free

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai uses laser technology to ensure that the roads are crack-free by collecting surface condition data.

According to the CEO Traffic and Roads Agency of RTA, Maitha bin Adai, the technology plays an important role in road maintenance and also reduces field inspection time by up to 400%.

ALSO READ UAE Declared Global Social Media Capital

She claimed that it is 97% accurate compared to the former surveying and automated examination methods. RTA also secured the international Brandon Hall Excellence Award 2022 for this technology, which is called Pavement Maintenance Management System (PMMS).

According to Maitha, PMMS has been designed to monitor the paving layers of all roads, analyze data regarding their condition, and identify any damages occurring during the paving process.

RTA frequently examines road conditions via PMMS to ensure that the roads are in perfect condition and fulfill all necessary safety protocols for motorists.

In 2022, Traffic and Roads Agency conducted a functional and structural assessment of the city’s roads, revealing an impressive score of 95%.

ALSO READ Dubai Issues Warning Regarding Messages Scamming UAE Residents

The assessment involved identifying various surface damages, such as cracks, potholes, and loosening in the surfaces of asphalt. To achieve this, advanced laser equipment was used to measure both the pavement quality and the driving comfort level, or road ruggedness.

Aside from the Brandon Hall honor, RTA also won Gulf Sustainability Awards 2022 for its Bridge Maintenance Management System (BMMS).