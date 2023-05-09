UAE Declared Global Social Media Capital

A recent study by Proxyrack, an internet proxy-providing company, has revealed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has topped the list as the leading hub of social media globally.

The study analyzed the usage of social media platforms across different countries and the percentage of the population using Facebook. On average, people use around 8.70 social media platforms and spend around 7 hours and 29 minutes on the internet each day.

According to the study, UAE is the most connected country in the world with a score of 7.53 out of 10. UAE also has the largest number of internet users and Facebook users, but it also has the costliest internet service, with monthly rates of over $100.

In addition, Proxyrack found that 100% of the population uses the internet, and 108% of the population uses Facebook, which may seem confusing at first. However, it is because the percentage involves people with multiple Facebook accounts, foreign users, and individuals from other countries using UAE proxy to access the platform.

Here are the top ten countries in terms of social media platforms and population, according to Proxyrack:

Rank Country Average Number of Social Platforms Used Population Using Facebook Social Media Score /10 1 UAE 8.2 108% 9.55 2 Malaysia 7.7 83% 8.75 3 (2) Philippines 8.2 78% 8.75 4 Saudi Arabia 7.9 71% 8.41 5 Singapore 7.1 83% 7.96 6 Vietnam 7.3 77% 7.62 7 Brazil 8.4 64% 7.62 8 Thailand 7.1 81% 7.61 9 Indonesia 8.4 64% 7.50 10 Hong Kong (China) 6.7 82% 7.27

Via Arabian Business