Dubai Issues Warning Regarding Messages Scamming UAE Residents

Salik, an electronic toll road system in Dubai, has issued a warning regarding the spread of fake messages asking UAE residents to pay a “vehicle trip fee.”

Taking to Twitter, Salik urged residents not to share personal or financial credentials with any unknown party to avoid getting scammed or losing their money.

ALSO READ RDA Launches Crack Down Against Illegal Housing Societies in Rawalpindi

شركة سالك تذكركم بعدم مشاركة أي من معلوماتكم الشخصية أو البنكية مع أي جهة غير موثوقة لتجنب التعرض لأي نوع من أساليب الاحتيال. يمكنكم زيارة موقع سوق دبي المالي لمعرفة المزيدhttps://t.co/2qgwj2QJvy#سالك #بوابات_سالك #بطاقة_سالك#سالك_دبي pic.twitter.com/6nJyXPUfIt — Salik (@Salik_ae) May 5, 2023

Salik sends official payment messages under the name ‘SALIK’ instead of a number. This ensures that the message is legitimate and is from the actual company. People can also use the Smart Salik app to make payments in a secure manner.

Dubai’s Special Offer for Pakistanis

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has also launched an initiative called the “Golden Chance,” allowing non-approved countries like Pakistan, India, and the Philippines, to swap their driving licenses without taking driving lessons.

ALSO READ UAE Evacuates 176 People From Crisis-Stricken Sudan

Before this, non-approved countries were required to take driving classes and tests to be eligible for swapping driving licenses for local ones. Now, expats from such countries can get Dubai’s driving license by only taking theory and road tests.

The approved countries can swap their licenses by simply visiting RTA. These countries include France, Hong Kong, Denmark, Ireland, Canada, the US, South Africa, the UK, etc. Expats from certain countries like Lithuania and Greece must give up their foreign licenses to get the Dubai one.