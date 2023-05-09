News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

MG Announces Second Price Hike for HS Essence Within Five Months

By Salman Ahmed | Published May 9, 2023 | 4:30 pm

MG Pakistan has once again increased the price of HS Essence by a whopping Rs. 600,000, making it the company’s second price hike in the span of five months.

Following the reported hike, the price of MG HS Essence will be Rs. 8.8 million. It is worth mentioning here that MG Pakistan has not made any official announcement regarding the hike. We will keep you posted as soon as a notification is released.

In February, the company decided not to increase the price amid a series of price hikes by other car makers owing to the 7% increase in General Sales Tax (GST) on luxury vehicles. The locally assembled variant of HS was launched at a price of Rs. 7 million in December 2022. But since then, MG has increased its price twice.

HS Essence still has an advantage over its competitors. Other SUVs in the C-Segment category either cost significantly more or have fewer features compared to HS Essence, which gives it an advantage in the local auto market.


