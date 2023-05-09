UAE Launches New Initiative to Create Awareness of Criminal Law

By Salman Ahmed | Published May 9, 2023 | 6:23 pm

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Public Prosecution has launched a new criminal media center named “Waey” to spread legal knowledge and awareness of criminal laws among the public.

The center will promote good behavior and encourage tolerance via a range of initiatives and methods, including media education, legal counsel, and community outreach. Waey will specifically target youth by utilizing media channels and advanced technology.

Taking to Twitter, UAE Public Prosecution announced the launch of “Waey Criminal Information Center,” on Tuesday.

According to the legal authority, Waey will have several responsibilities, including creating policies and media plans for legal education and guidance.

It will also devise programs to encourage positive behavior and tolerance in society, with a special focus on the youth.

The center will track and measure negative social behaviors that can impact Emirati societal values and carry out scientific research in the fields of legal and societal media.

It will also launch awareness campaigns to educate the public about negative social behaviors and offer advice on how to handle them.

Toll Tax Scam in Dubai

Earlier, Salik, an electronic toll road system in Dubai, issued a warning regarding the spread of fake messages asking UAE residents to pay a “vehicle trip fee.”

In a tweet, Salik urged residents not to share personal or financial credentials with any unknown party to avoid getting scammed or losing their money.

Salik sends official payment messages under the name ‘SALIK’ rather than a number. This ensures that the message is legitimate and is from the actual company. People can also use the Smart Salik app to make payments in a secure way.

