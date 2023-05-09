Dubai’s Private Schools Ordered to Not Start Summer Vacation Before 28 June

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has issued a reminder for parents to stay informed regarding the official dates of summer vacations.

The end of the school term is set to align with Eid Al-Adha, which is predicted to fall on 28 June 2023. KHDA has urged parents to consult with their children’s respective schools for information regarding the end of the term.

This reminder comes after multiple reports stating that several schools were planning to end their term on 26 June, which does not comply with the guidelines of KHDA. The authority has stressed that the academic year cannot end before 28 June.

The majority of private schools will start the new academic year on 28 August. According to KHDA’s school calendar for the 2023-24 academic year, winter break for all schools will begin on 11 December 2023, with classes resuming on 2 January 2024.

Meanwhile, the dates for upcoming Islamic holidays and UAE National Day have been announced, with Arafat Day and Eid Al-Adha tentatively set for 27-30 June.

The Islamic New Year is likely to fall on 21 July, and Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday will be marked on 29 September. UAE National Day will be observed on 2 and 3 December.