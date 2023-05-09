UAE Becomes World Leader as Ookla Releases Fastest Mobile Internet Ranking

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the best-performing mobile internet in the world, with an average download speed clocking at 178.25 Mbps, according to a recent report published by Ookla, a popular internet speed testing service.

The study analyzed the internet performance of different countries during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023. In the same category, UAE is followed by Qatar in the second spot, with 174.56 Mbps, and Norway in third, with 143.55 Mbps.

Meanwhile, UAE also has the second-fastest fixed broadband internet globally with an average download speed of 221.87 Mbps. The first spot is secured by Singapore with a download speed of 235.40 Mbps, while China offers the third-fastest broadband internet at a speed of 216.83 Mbps.

The study observes that global internet speeds have increased massively in the last quarter due to more accessibility and advancement in communication infrastructure.

In terms of cities, Beijing (China) emerged as the one with a record-breaking internet speed of 264.92 Mbps and 9ms latency.

The increase in fiber-based connectivity is another factor driving faster speeds globally. There is no question that more individuals are seeking faster and more reliable internet connections. Here are the top five countries with fastest mobile and fixed broadband internet: