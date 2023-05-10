COLABS and Endeavor Pakistan Join Forces to Build Stronger Entrepreneurial Ecosystems

COLABS and Endeavor Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on ecosystem initiatives in Pakistan.

The MOU was signed recently, at COLABS Lahore in the presence of representatives from both organizations.

Omar Shah, CEO of COLABS, stated “We are thrilled to partner with Endeavor who share our vision of uplifting the startup ecosystem in Pakistan. This collaboration brings together the expertise and resources of both COLABS and Endeavor, which ensures we can create a thriving ecosystem that nurtures and empowers startups, providing them with the support, mentorship, and opportunities they need to succeed. Our collective focus will be on hosting a series of impactful events, initiatives, and thought-provoking content that ignites innovation and drives entrepreneurship forward.”

As part of this strategic collaboration, Endeavor Pakistan has established its Lahore offices at COLABS, providing a dynamic and innovative environment that fosters entrepreneurship and inspires growth. COLABS, is one of Pakistan’s leading flexible workspaces, with its headquarters in Lahore. The COLABS Lahore Campus, is a state-of-the-art facility that provides fully furnished offices, coworking spaces, mentorship, and networking & Learning opportunities for startups and entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

“We’re excited to be a part of the COLABS community and to work closely together on ecosystem engagement initiatives that are powered by Endeavor’s unique global network in order to scale the highest impact entrepreneurs in Pakistan,” said Ali Samir Oosman, Managing Director of Endeavor Pakistan.

The collaboration between COLABS and Endeavor Pakistan aims to create a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan by providing knowledge and global expertise to startups/entrepreneurs with the necessary resources, support, and platforms to scale their businesses.

In addition to establishing offices at COLABS Lahore, both organizations are excited to collaborate on future ecosystem events, to be hosted at COLABS, connecting startups and entrepreneurs with investors, mentors, and other key players in the ecosystem.