Europe’s Largest 3D Printed Building Will Only Take 6 Days to Build

Germany is currently working on constructing the largest 3D-printed building in Europe, and experts anticipate that the project will be completed within a few days, approximately 140 hours to be precise.

Heidelberg Materials is providing a distinctive 3D concrete printing material for constructing this groundbreaking building located in Heidelberg, Germany. The structure, designated as a data center, is projected to be finalized by the end of July 2023.

Hans-Joerg Kraus, the developer of the 3D-printed building project in Heidelberg, says that the structure will be 55 meters long, 11 meters wide, and 9 meters high. It is possible that only one person will be required to oversee the construction in the future.

The material used for this building will be 100% recyclable and it will offer increased design freedom as well as 70% less material use overall. It will have a much smaller carbon footprint than your usual construction materials and will ensure worker safety at the construction site.

In response to inquiries about the future prospects of 3D printing, the company conveyed a strong belief in the promising future of this technology. However, it acknowledged that not all construction projects are suitable for 3D printing, particularly those that require distinctive architectural elements that cannot be accomplished through conventional methods.

Although Kraus and his team are currently assessing additional construction projects that could benefit from 3D printing technology, he emphasized that not all construction endeavors in the next two decades will transition to 3D printing.