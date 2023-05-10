Internet and Social Media Disrupted in Pakistan Following Imran Khan’s Arrest

Internet services have been disrupted across Pakistan following former PM Imran Khan’s arrest.

Social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube are not working on multiple internet providers in several parts of Pakistan. Additionally, total internet shutdowns have been observed for mobile networks in some areas.

The data comes from NetBlocks which has taken a sample size of 120 measurements from 60 vantage points across Pakistan for its study. For now, you can try using VPN services to get across the censorship on fixed broadband connections, but mobile internet issues cannot be worked around at the moment as those are total internet shutdowns.

It remains unclear when internet services will be recovered but for now, several roads and other areas in Islamabad remain blocked due to ongoing protests and gathering crowds. We will likely have to wait a while before the situation reverts back to normal.

