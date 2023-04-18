Best Mobile Internet Providers in Pakistan in January-March 2023

Internet speed and performance analysis firm Ookla has released its latest report on Pakistani mobile internet as well as fixed broadband connections for Q1 2023.

The report ranks the best-performing internet providers in a region based on average download speeds, latency, consistency, and other metrics. For this article, we will be looking at mobile internet providers and will cover fixed broadband internet in a separate report.

Pakistan ranked 125th among other countries in terms of mobile internet speed in Q1 2023. Our country has an average download speed of 15.14 Mbps across the board, 8.58 Mbps upload speed, and a 29ms latency.

Download Speed

In terms of download speed, Jazz was the best-performing mobile internet provider in Q1 2023 with an average download speed of 21.93 Mbps, giving it a significant lead over its competition.

Zong ranked second with 13.92 Mbps, while Ufone and Telenor came third and fourth with 9.61 Mbps and 4.86 Mbps, respectively.

Latency

For those unaware, server latency measures how quick your connection to a server is. Zong lead the chart for latency, with an average figure of 46ms, but it did not have a huge lead over its peers.

Ufone and Jazz were toe to toe in this competition with an average latency of 56ms, but Telenor was only 1 millisecond behind with 57ms.

Consistency

Of course, none of these numbers mean anything if an internet provider is not able to stay consistent. This is why Ookla also reports how consistently well an ISP is able to perform at different times.

Jazz was the winner here once again, staying consistent 82.1% of the time, with a minimum download speed of 5 Mbps and 1 Mbps upload speed.

Zong was not too far behind Jazz with a consistency score of 71.1% and Ufone came next at 65.5%. Unfortunately for Telenor, it was significantly behind its rivals in terms of consistency at only 43.1%.

The report also mentions phones with the best internet performance and included the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and some non-Pro models as well.