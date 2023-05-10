O Level and A Level Exams Canceled Across Pakistan

All O and A-level examinations scheduled for today (Wednesday) have been canceled due to concerns over the country’s security situation.

The British Council stated that the decision to cancel O and A-level exams was reached after a thorough evaluation of the situation. The primary goal was the safety of candidates, their parents, and staff members, taking into account the possibility of any unfortunate incidents.

The IELTS English language test and the University of London examinations, in addition to the O and A-level exams, have been canceled.

A Cambridge International spokesperson noted that the cancellation of tests only in Pakistan was due to the fact that it was a global examination. They offered a provision for pupils who skip an examination owing to legitimate circumstances. In such instances, the scores for the missing examination are granted based on the performance in previous exams of the same subject matter.

The Cambridge official stated that decisions on examinations scheduled for the day after tomorrow will be made based on the situation in Pakistan. The representative went on to say that they will decide whether to hold or cancel any forthcoming papers on a daily basis.