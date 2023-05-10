Google Announces 44,500 Scholarships for Job-Ready Certificates in Pakistan

Google has made a big commitment to Pakistan by providing 44,500 scholarships to youngsters who want to learn digital skills in high demand. These grants will allow students to take courses through the Google Career Certificates (GCC) program, which was launched last year.

The statement was made in an event attended by Syed Aminul Haque, Minister of Information and Telecommunications, emphasizing Google’s commitment to encouraging equitable chances for persons from all backgrounds to obtain digital skills and explore professional opportunities.

Google Pakistan Country Director Farhan Qureshi highlighted the company’s commitment to contributing to an inclusive digital economy in Pakistan through different programs, products, and services. He also stressed the need for digital skills in Pakistan, which has the world’s third-largest freelancing economy.

The company has also expanded its program by adding three new courses: Business Intelligence, Advanced Data Analytics, and Cybersecurity.

ALSO READ UAE Residents Eagerly Await Pakistani Mangoes

Minister Haque offered his complete support for Google’s efforts to provide digital skills to Pakistanis through the GCC program. He stressed that this program is consistent with the ministry’s aim of developing an ecosystem that unlocks the endless possibilities of the digital economy while offering equitable opportunities to all Pakistanis. He praised Google’s commitment to give 50 percent of scholarships to women, recognizing the importance of gender equality in digital development.