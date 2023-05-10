Sindh Schools Risk Students’ Lives Amid Precarious Law and Order Situation

While most educational institutions across the country are closed due to the prevailing law and order situation, the schools in the public and private sectors of Sindh remained open on Wednesday

The Grand Alliance of Private Schools Associations Sindh and All Private Schools Management Association Sindh held meetings on Tuesday to discuss the situation and decided to keep the educational institutes open as usual in view of the board examinations.

They decided that the annual examination schedule should be followed as per the decision of the education boards.

In light of the current situation in the province, the associations decided to keep the educational institutions open. Happy Palace School also opened all of its campuses as usual on Wednesday.

However, the Catholic Board of Karachi observed the closure of all machinery schools in the city on Wednesday. St. Patricks, St. Pauls, St. Lawrences, St. John’s, St. Jude’s, St. Joseph’s, and St. Michael’s Convent remained closed on Wednesday.

Similarly, all campuses operated by the Beacon House School System, Seeds School Millar, Falkon House Nazimabad, and Wellton’s Learning Center Clifton also remained closed on Wednesday.