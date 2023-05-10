In a strong critique, Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]), has lambasted the mindless, consultation-less, and blanket blockage of internet services in the country due to the emergent political situation – as the IT industry has come to a standstill since Tuesday evening.

“Internet is our lifeline, our office, our communications infrastructure and the IT industry can’t operate without it,” he added.

Muhammad Zohaib Khan maintained that IT & ITeS services are already under a lot of pressure on account of stagnation and experiencing a probable decline in the exports of IT services due to the bad governmental policies & an utter lack of continuity in policies; and, now the political turmoil has completely stopped the IT industry’s operations.

[email protected] Chief has vociferously & categorically demanded the immediate resumption of internet services to the IT industry. He also maintained that internet service quality in the country has already on a shrinking capacity; particularly, those of data services.

He explained that no international buyer or importer will take this excuse that we need a few day’s leverage due to the unavailability of the internet – and, to be precise, credibility & goodwill achieved through timely delivery is everything in the IT export markets as once a client or order is gone, it is impossible to regain them.

It is pertinent to note that most of IT professionals are working from home today due to the precarious law & order situation in the entire country; and, may have to continue work from home for a few days to come in the backdrop of political uncertainty.

Muhammad Zohaib Khan has asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene directly as he did at the time of the Wikipedia blockage; and, advised Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to resume internet services without wasting any time. He also asked for the support of the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT); Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Tech Destination Pakistan administrations to ask Prime Minister to issue categorical instructions.