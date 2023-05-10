PSO Stands With its People by Supporting Those in Need

Living up to its core values of caring and giving, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) launched a nationwide ration distribution drive to support underserved communities.

Staying true to its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, PSO stepped up and extended its support to the most remote and impacted communities spanning across Shikarpur, Nawabshah, Umerkot, Dera Murad Jamali, Quetta, Pishin, Jhal Magsi, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur City, D.I. Khan/Tank, Swat, and Abbottabad.

Through this drive, rations worth Rs. 100 million comprising essential provisions such as food and groceries were distributed to 22,000 families in an attempt to ease their financial burden.

The company is committed to serving the nation and has ensured that it makes a difference in the lives of its people through numerous CSR initiatives impacting the lives of more than half a million people in health and wellbeing, education, environment, and social development.