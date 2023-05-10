Here’s How You Can Get 50% Off on Dubai Metro

For frequent users of Dubai’s public transport, a personal Nol Card is a top choice as it is linked with the Emirates ID and contact information.

Unlike the anonymous silver or gold Nol Cards, the blue or personal Nol Card allows the holders to recover their balance in case it is lost or stolen.

This card offers exclusive benefits to certain groups, such as free travel for disabled individuals on the metro and bus, and a 50% discount on fares for students, senior citizens, and UAE residents.

For a personal Nol Card, the maximum balance one can add is AED 5,000, while an unregistered card can only be topped up to AED 1,000.

Here’s all you need to know about personal Nol Cards:

Documents Required

Adults:

Emirates ID copy (front and back).

Photo with white background.

Disable Individuals

Emirates ID copy (front and back)

Photo with white background.

Copy of People of Determination card or Sanad card.

Disabled Individuals (Tourists)

Passport copy.

Photo with white background.

A document issued by authorities in the applicant’s country, verifying that the person is disabled or requires special assistance.

Tourists must submit all of their documents either in Arabic or English, as mentioned on the Roads and Transport (RTA) website.

Students (5-23 Years Old)

Emirates ID copy (front and back).

Photo with white background.

Document proving that the applicant studies in UAE.

Senior Citizens (60 years old or above)

Emirates ID copy (front and back).

Photo with white background.

How to Apply

Go to the RTA website and click on “services.”

Click on “view public transport services.”

Type ‘apply for personal Nol Card’ in the search bar and click on the service.

Click on “Apply Now.”

Personal Nol Card Fee

Personal Nol Card Type Fee Standard Blue Nol Card AED 70 (includes AED 20 balance and AED 50 application fee) Personal Gold Nol Card AED 80 (includes AED 20 balance, AED 50 application fee, and AED 10 for gold design)

Validity Period

The Nol Card is valid for five years. However, for students, the concession period lasts for a year and must be renewed after expiry to continue using the 50% discount. Failure to renew the card will result in regular fare charges without the discount.