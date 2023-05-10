SATRC Workshop on Policy, Regulation and Services Concludes

The South Asian Telecommunication Regulators’ Council (SATRC) Workshop on Policy, Regulation and Services (PRS) successfully concluded today after three days of discussions and deliberations on key matters related to the ICT regulatory landscape in South Asia.

The workshop convened experts and representatives from various fields, including telecom and ICT regulatory bodies, the telecom industry, and academia. Over the course of 10 sessions, 45 experts shared ideas and best practices related to the workshop’s topics.

The outcomes of the workshop included an emphasis on the significance of a national optical fiber backbone for 5G networks and using the Universal Service Obligation Fund to build it. Regional collaboration was deemed critical for reliable connectivity and reducing telecom costs. Other items focused on localizing OTT communication platforms, enabling framework for NGSO connectivity, LEO frequency band evolution, and responsible satellite operations. Ethical challenges related to deep fakes and Artificial Intelligence (AI) along with the importance of cross-sector collaboration and digital transformation were also highlighted by the Chair of SATRC working group PRS, DG S&D during his summary of the workshop.

Member (Compliance & Enforcement), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Khawar Siddique Khokhar praised SATRC as an exemplary model of regulatory collaboration. He said that the Workshop is important for the discussion of current and future dynamics of the ICT landscape in South Asia and beyond.

During his closing remarks, the Secretary General of Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT), Masanori Kondo said that the diverse perspectives and expertise at the Workshop widened insights and ignited new possibilities for ICT development. He thanked PTA for hosting the Workshop and for the hospitality extended to the delegates.

The SATRC Workshop on PRS was hosted by PTA and was attended by delegates from the 9 SATRC member countries as well as representatives from national and international organizations. The Workshop provided a platform for constructive dialogue and exchange of ideas on key issues related to the telecom/ICT sector in the region.