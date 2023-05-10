Shahid Afridi Urges Government to Help Establish Cricket Academy in Sindh

Published May 10, 2023

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has appealed to the Sindh government to establish a cricket academy in Karachi.

Recently, the former all-rounder visited the ground in District West Wangi Goth where he presented his objective to build a cricket academy in Karachi. The former cricketer also told the Sardar of the Goth about the idea of the academy.

During his visit to the Goth, he also pledged to provide sports facilities to the children of the area. In his appeal, Afridi emphasized the importance of promoting sports in Pakistan and providing young and aspiring cricketers with opportunities to develop their skills.

He also highlighted the need to identify and nurture talent from different parts of the country and provide them with the necessary resources to excel in the sport.

The former cricketer has been advocating for the establishment of a cricket academy in Karachi for some time.

Shahid Afridi’s efforts to promote cricket in Sindh and establish a cricket academy in Karachi have been appreciated by the cricket fraternity. However, it remains to be seen whether the authorities take action on his appeal and support his initiative.

