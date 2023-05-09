Misbah-ul-Haq All Set to Return to Cricket in the US

Former captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, will feature in the inaugural edition of the Masters T10 League, launched by T Ten Global Sports, in Dallas, Texas, in the United States (US).
Misbah-ul-Haq attended the inaugural ceremony along with the former New Zealand cricketer, Corey Anderson, and legendary West Indian batter, Shivnarine Chanderpaul.
During the event, Misbah-ul-Haq expressed his pleasure and said that it is an honor to play with former cricketers from around the world and emerging players in the T10 format.
“It is a great honor to be a part of this format in the US, especially at this age. Everyone wants older players to play again, and I believe the US Masters T10 will be a success,” he said.
The league, which will be played in the US, is inaugurated by the organizers of the Abu Dhabi T10 in collaboration with the US-based Samp Army Cricket Franchise.
The tournament will feature a total of six teams playing for the championship in a 10-over format. Legendary cricketers along with rising talent will play in the League.
Ritesh Patel, the owner of the Samp Army Cricket Franchise, expressed his excitement to bring a fast and explosive cricket format to the US for cricket fans.
“Players participating in the league have a huge following, and this is a great opportunity for American fans to witness this for the first time on American soil,” he added.