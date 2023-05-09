Ramiz Raja Thinks Pakistan Lacks Mental Strength in Pressure Situations

Former Pakistani cricketer, Ramiz Raja, has criticized the national team for failing to chase down 300 runs on a batting-friendly surface in the last ODI against New Zealand.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja stated that the Men in Green had an opportunity to keep the team on the top spot of the ICC ODI rankings but failed to do so.

The former PCB Chairman added that it was not the first time in the recent past that the national team had missed a golden opportunity and failed to turn up on big occasions.

Referring to the seven-match T20I series against England last year, Ramiz Raja said that the Babar Azam-led side lost the series despite taking a 3-2 lead in the first five matches.

“During the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka, we lost a pool match and subsequently lost the finals. Pakistan cannot cash in on major opportunities that come its way,” Raja said.

It is worth noting that Pakistan climbed to the top spot of the ICC ODI rankings after winning the fourth game but dropped to third again after failing to maintain a winning streak.

Last month, the national team faced severe criticism for their inability to win the last two encounters in the T20I series against New Zealand, resulting in a 2-2 level series.