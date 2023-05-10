Dubai’s Dedication to Women’s Safety is an Example for Other Nations

Dubai has gained a global reputation for its exceptional safety standards, especially when it comes to women’s safety. The government has taken various measures such as strict laws against violence and harassment, safe public spaces, awareness campaigns, and workplace equality.

The UAE Federal Law Decree N (10) on protection against family violence has made it illegal to commit domestic physical, sexual, or psychological abuse.

In addition, the UAE Penal Code under Federal Law Number 3 of 1987 prohibits any indecent or dishonorable behavior toward women, with Articles 358 and 359 prescribing imprisonments of at least 6 months.

Measures to Ensure Women’s Safety

To ensure women’s safety, Dubai Police has also set up a Women’s Complaints Office, providing a secure platform for reporting crimes and getting help.

Women in Dubai’s public spaces feel safe while roaming around, as the government has taken several important steps to ensure their safety. These include well-lit streets, CCTV cameras, and police patrols.

Women-only Transportation

To provide a safer travel experience, women-only transportation has also been introduced such as the Dubai Metro’s Women and Children Carriages, allowing women to travel without worrying about harassment or assault.

One of the leading online travel insurance comparison platforms, InsureMyTrip, recently ranked Dubai as the safest city in the world for solo female travelers, as it scored 10 out of 10 for “feeling safe while walking at night alone,” and 8.95 out of 10 for overall safety.

Promotion of Equality in the Workplace

Dubai government also promotes equality for women in the workplace by providing maternity leave, ensuring equal pay, and passing anti-discrimination laws.

To further safeguard women’s rights, inclusive social policies have also been put in place, such as free healthcare and education.

Awareness Campaigns

Likewise, the government has launched awareness campaigns to educate the public on women’s rights and the importance of treating women with respect. These campaigns are aimed at changing people’s attitudes and creating a culture of respect.

Meanwhile, Dubai Women Establishment empowers women by supporting their professional development and leadership.

Final Word

Leaders worldwide should pay attention to these policies and initiatives as they can implement such measures in their respective countries to make women feel secure, respected, and empowered.