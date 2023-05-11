Bank Alfalah Islamic Offers First-Ever Young Islamic Professionals Internships in Islamic Banking Sector

Bank Alfalah Islamic becomes the first bank in the industry to offer internships in partnership with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) under their initiative titled “Young Islamic Banking Professionals Program (Y-IBP).”

Young Islamic Banking Professionals (Y-IBP) Program is a first-of-its-kind initiative taken by the State Bank of Pakistan to link academia with the industry to amplify the influx of quality professionals.

Under the program, SBP has joined hands with Islamic banking institutions and various universities across Pakistan to create awareness on Islamic Banking fundamentals and choose potential candidates to transform them into quality professionals through internships and Islamic banking certifications by the National Institute of Banking & Finance.

Bank Alfalah Islamic has taken the lead in offering internships to the students of Iqra University under Y-IBP.

In this regard, an event was held at Bank Alfalah Islamic Learning Centre Karachi, which was attended by several senior officials from SBP and Bank Alfalah, including Mr. Abdul Basir Khan (Additional Director Islamic Finance Development Department, SBP), Mr. Imran Ahmad (Additional Director Development Finance Support Department, SBP), Mr. Shoaib Siddiqui (Head Talent Acquisition, Bank Alfalah), Mr. Ahsan Raza Mankee (Head of Learning & Development Bank Alfalah), Mr. Salman Ghaffar (Head of Product and Sales Management Bank Alfalah-Islamic Banking Group) and Mr. Muhammad Rizwanullah (Lecturer, Iqra University).

The Y-IBP program is open to young individuals who are in the process of completing their education and are seeking to develop their careers in the Islamic banking sector.

Through this program, participants will gain exposure to various aspects of Islamic banking, including Shariah-compliant products, services, and operations.

Participants will also have the opportunity to work with experienced professionals in the Islamic banking sector, enabling them to develop the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the industry.

Mr. Imran Ahmad, Additional Director Development Finance Support Department at the State Bank of Pakistan BSC, commented on the program, saying, “The State Bank of Pakistan is pleased to achieve another millstone under Y-IBP. We are happy that Bank Alfalah Islamic has taken the lead in offering an internship program to one of the batches selected by SBP under Y-IBP.”

Dr. Muhammad Imran, Group Head Islamic Banking at Bank Alfalah, said, “Bank Alfalah Islamic is dedicated to spearheading the advancement of the Islamic banking sector in Pakistan. With the introduction of the Y-IBP program by SBP, the Bank is committed to nurturing young talent and fostering a pipeline of skilled professionals who are passionate about Islamic banking.”

Bank Alfalah Islamic is committed to playing a leading role in developing the Islamic banking sector in Pakistan.

With the launch of the Y-IBP program by SBP, the Bank aims to support the sector’s growth by developing young talent and creating a pipeline of professionals passionate about Islamic banking.

