Sharjah Residents Can Now Directly Message Top Govt Official Via WhatsApp

Sharjah Municipality has launched a new initiative to bridge the communication gap between the government and residents. It has introduced a service that allows people to directly complain to the Director General (DG) via WhatsApp.

The municipality has remarked that this step is in line with its commitment to delivering high-quality services that meet the community’s expectations.

Sharjah residents can share their feedback, complaints, or suggestions with DG on WhatsApp by saving the number 0501617777 in their contact list.

The Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, also frequently interacts with the public through a radio channel. He encourages citizens to share their thoughts and ideas with him.

The ‘Direct Line’ show, known as ‘Al Khat Al Mubasher’ in Arabic, has gained popularity in the emirate because it highlights the concerns and issues of people.

Since its launch in 2006, the program’s host has been contacting various government departments or officials to get solutions and responses for the problems faced by residents.