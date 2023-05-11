Public Transport Comes to a Halt Amidst Nationwide Protests

In response to the widespread protests that have erupted throughout the country, public transporters have suspended their services, as per reports on Thursday

The transporters have cited concerns over potential damage to their vehicles for keeping them off the roads amidst the ongoing protests. They have emphasized that this is a temporary precautionary step and that they intend to resume operations once the situation in the country improves.

By refraining from putting their vehicles on the roads at this time, they aim to safeguard their assets from any potential harm or destruction that may occur during the protests. The transporters’ cautious approach is indicative of the underlying concerns and apprehensions prevalent among various sectors of society due to the current unrest.

The development comes after Rangers personnel arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant Subsequently, PTI workers held protests in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.