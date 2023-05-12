Netizens Expose Islamabad Police’s Political Bias Towards PML-N

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Twitter account has come under scrutiny for showcasing political bias towards the ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN).

A tweet from 2015, urging followers to vote for PMLN, has surfaced, raising questions about the impartiality of ICT Police.

As political temperatures rise following the dramatic arrest of Imran Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and subsequent violent protests, netizens have been quick to question the neutrality of the ICT Police.

It is likely that a PMLN supporter initially used the current Twitter handle of the ICT Police during the previous tenure of PMLN, which lasted from 2013 to 2018. Since then, ICT Police has continued to use the same account, despite the apparent political bias showcased in some of its tweets.

It is vital for the police force to remain neutral and uphold the rule of law, without showing any favoritism towards a particular political party. As such, it is imperative for the ICT Police to remove any tweets that showcase political bias and maintain a neutral stance going forward.

While it is understandable that past tweets may not necessarily reflect the current stance of the ICT Police, it is important to ensure that the police force is not perceived as being biased in any way. The ICT Police should take immediate steps to rectify the situation and reaffirm their commitment to impartiality and professionalism.