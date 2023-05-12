PTA Announces Major Update on Restoration of Mobile Internet

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that it has yet to receive any instructions from the government concerning the resumption of mobile internet services.

The suspension of mobile broadband services across Pakistan was imposed by the telecom regulator on May 9 following violent protests that erupted after Imran Khan’s arrest.

PTI supporters engaged in violent demonstrations against military and government buildings in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar, prompting authorities to control the situation by suspending mobile internet services, as well as blocking access to major social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

The PTA confirmed today that mobile internet service in the country would remain suspended until further notice, but it assured users that broadband internet service remained available.

The telecom regulator stated that it had not received any new orders from the authorities regarding the restoration of mobile internet services since the Ministry of Interior ordered the suspension.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced on Thursday that mobile internet services would hopefully be restored within 36 hours.