Dubai to Build World’s Biggest Residential Tower in Record Time

The Al Habtoor Group in Dubai has revealed plans to construct the biggest residential building in the world, the Habtoor Tower.

It will be located on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Dubai Water Canal, with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa, and situated close to the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The multi-billion Dirham project will be part of the Al Habtoor City development and will provide top-of-the-line amenities and luxurious living spaces.

The Habtoor Tower will have 81 floors and offer 1,701 keys within a massive 3,517,313 square foot area. It is expected to be completed in 36 months.

The Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, Khalaf Al Habtoor, expressed his excitement over the project, stating that he is proud of the unique construction techniques that will be used to build this tower in a record time. According to him, the tower will set a new standard for construction in the region and serve as an architectural masterpiece.

As per the developers, pre-painted metal decking in parking and commercial areas will be used, which will lead to faster construction times.

Moreover, the tower’s carbon emissions will be significantly lower than traditional buildings, with up to 50% reduction. Al Habtoor lauded these sustainable practices as a crucial component of the tower’s development.

Al Habtoor Group is in the process of choosing the project’s contractor based on expertise after receiving bids from major players from UAE, China, India, and Europe.