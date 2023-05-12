More Traffic Jams Expected as PTI Supporters Continue Protests

The law and order situation across Pakistan has been topsy turvy as of late post-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest on Tuesday.

Even though the Supreme Court (SC) declared the said arrest ‘unlawful’ yesterday, the situation remains volatile, especially within the Twin Cities.

According to the latest update, the PTI leadership has asked the general public to restart protests after Jummah Prayers. As a result, authorities have issued an advisory to assist the public in their travels.

The advisory entails the following instructions:

Faqeer Epi Road, H-11 — Traffic interruption observed from NESCOM Chowk to Police Lines Turn of Srinagar Highway Alternatively, use 9th Avenue in case of emergency.

Melody, G-6 — Diversions placed for both sides of traffic at main Melody Road from Shuhada Chowk to Aabparah Chowk

Diversions were placed for both sides of traffic at Melody Saddar Road. Alternatively, A K Fazlulhaq Road and Suhurwardi Road can be used.

Red Zone — Diversions placed for both sides of traffic at NADRA Chowk, Express Chowk, and Ayub Chowk of Red Zone Alternatively, Margallah Road and Serena Chowk can be used for Red Zone entry and exit.

G-10 Service Road — Diversions placed for both sides of traffic at G-10 Service Road South. Alternatively, Service Road East of G-11 or Service Road West of G-9 can be used.

ALSO READ WHO Officially Ends Monkey Pox Global Health Emergency

This is a developing story as the situation changes by the minute. The travelers are advised to follow Islamabad Police’s official Twitter account to stay up to date and plan their journies accordingly.