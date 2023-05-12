UAE is Bringing a Snow Park to the Burning Desert This Summer

As temperatures soar in United Arab Emirates (UAE), the newest addition to the country’s entertainment scene, Snow Abu Dhabi at Reem Mall, is all set to welcome the public on 8 June.

This 10,000-square-foot indoor snow park is expected to be one of the largest in the world, boasting 12 exciting rides and 17 attractions.

As reported by Khaleej Times, an executive from the mall confirmed the news, stating that the highly anticipated Snow Abu Dhabi will open its doors to visitors in the next few weeks. The park’s temperature will be maintained at a chilly -2ºC, providing a cool escape from the scorching summer heat of UAE.

Visitors will have a range of rides to choose from, including giant slides such as the Ice and Floes Toboggan Race and Grauppel’s Summit Escape, as well as other options like the Flight of the Snowy Owl, Magic Carpet, Polar Express Train, and the Entry Plaza.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Makes Major Changes in Visa Rules

They will also have several dining options, including the Lodge Restaurant, Grotto Amphitheatre, Ice Cafe, the Party Room, and VIP Room.

The park is expected to be a major attraction for tourists and locals alike, offering a unique experience of snow and winter sports in the desert region.