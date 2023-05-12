Saudi Arabia Makes Major Changes in Visa Rules

The Saudi Press Agency reported that Sudanese Umrah pilgrims who came to the country with pilgrimage visas can stay longer in Saudi Arabia. This is based on the orders of King Salman, and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who want to help the Sudanese people with their humanitarian initiatives.

There is also a new program that lets Saudis and ex-pats host Sudanese pilgrims by changing their Umrah visas to visit visas. The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) will carry out these steps.

The Jawazat has begun to extend the visas for Sudanese Umrah pilgrims who cannot go back to their country because of the crisis there. Moreover, they have launched a service called “Hosting Sudanese Pilgrims” on the Ministry of Interior’s electronic platform, Absher Individuals (Absher Afrad), to make it easier for Saudis and ex-pats to host them.

This new service allows people who live in Saudi Arabia and know or are related to Sudanese pilgrims, as well as Saudi citizens, to host them. The service changes the Umrah visa to a visit visa (either family or personal) depending on the terms and conditions on the Absher platform.

The host’s name can be changed in the pilgrim’s record, and they do not have to pay the first visa fees. This benefit is for pilgrims who cannot travel to Sudan because of the crisis there.