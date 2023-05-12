WHO Officially Ends Monkey Pox Global Health Emergency

The global health emergency for Monkey Pox (MPox), a viral infection that affected more than a hundred countries with confirmed cases, has been ended by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday after nearly a year.

The WHO had declared MPox a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022 and maintained this position in November 2022 and February 2023.

ALSO READ PIA Faces Criticism for Multi-Million Rupee Discounts to Travel Agencies

The organization’s emergency committee met on Wednesday and advised the WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to lift the emergency status for the disease. Based on this advice, Ghebreyesus announced the termination of the emergency status.

This means that the situation caused by MPox, which spreads through direct contact with body fluids and leads to flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin sores, has been controlled.

ALSO READ British Council Pakistan Cancels More Cambridge, Pearson and London University Exams

The WHO chief stated that there was a nearly 90 percent drop in MPox cases reported in the last three months compared to the previous three months. The WHO’s most recent report shows that over 87,000 MPox cases have been verified worldwide from the beginning of 2022 until 8 May of this year.