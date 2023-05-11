PIA Faces Criticism for Multi-Million Rupee Discounts to Travel Agencies

A report by ARY News on Thursday revealed that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) administration has come under fire for releasing Rs. 35 million in funds to travel agencies for domestic tickets. This is happening with the airline already facing billions of rupees in losses.

The discounts were given for 2,620 tickets, with discount rates ranging from 50 percent, 70 percent, and 100 percent. The original price of these tickets, without any discounts, was Rs. 3.53 billion, while the total amount of the discounts reached Rs. 160.43 million.

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has objected to this decision, considering the airline’s financial situation and the fact that agencies are not allowed to offer discounts on tickets without a written request.

The audit report of the airline’s revenue management department for 2020 disclosed the provision of domestic tickets. Moreover, the report for 2021-22 is also based on an examination of the condition of domestic tickets.

The report indicates that the airline continues to offer discounts on domestic tickets to agents, despite facing financial challenges. In 2022, the airline wisely decided to only implement discounts of 50 percent and 75 percent on domestic tickets in accordance with IATA regulations.

Via ARY News