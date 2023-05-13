Balochistan Introduces Digital System for Intermediate Exams

Mir Ejaz Azeem Baloch, the chairman of the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE), announced on Friday that a digital system will be introduced for conducting intermediate examinations in the province. This is the first time such a system will be implemented.

All preparations for the intermediate examinations in Balochistan have been completed, including the appointment of examiners, supervisors, staff, and senior inspectors. The exams are scheduled to begin on 13 May.

ALSO READ PPSC Postpones Written Examination Amidst Political Turmoil

As per the official figures provided by the board chairman, 93,733 students are expected to participate in the exams. The board is ready to introduce the new digital system, which will include digital attendance taking and modern monitoring systems in examination centers to effectively tackle cheating.

The introduction of the digital system is a significant step towards modernizing education in the province. The new system will not only improve the efficiency and accuracy of the examination process but also help to prevent cheating and other forms of malpractice.