CTO Lahore Issues Stern Warning to Underaged Drivers as Offenses Rise

The Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has taken stringent measures against underage motorists.

Over the weekend, the traffic police took action against more than 5,000 underage drivers, while the parents of more than 22,000 children without parental consent were warned.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze stated that the next weekend, all such motorcycles and vehicles will be seized.

He pleaded with parents not to give their young children motorcycles, cars, or rickshaws. On the holiday, young children ride motorbikes and rickshaws through the streets.

According to the CTO, young children typically cause accidents. Motorcycles, cars, and rickshaws driven by minors will be impounded at the police station. Young drivers should be discouraged by their parents.

In the event of an accident, parents will be held accountable, the CTO stated. He warned that no young driver should be seen operating a car, motorcycle, or rickshaw, or else, they will face legal action.