Islamabad Police Files Cases Against Traffic Law Breakers

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has intensified the crackdown on traffic law violators. According to a police spokesman, cases have been filed against drivers involved in serious violations at various police stations.

In addition to the traffic congestion unit, special squads have been deployed on major highways and boulevards. The cases have been registered at the police stations in Karachi Company, Sabzi Mandi, and Ramna.

The department has directed its education wing to raise awareness about road safety and educate drivers on traffic laws.

Last month, the department launched another crackdown operation against cars with tinted windows. An official tweet stated that the operation has been reinitiated on special instructions of Inspector General (IG) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. It added that:

The use of tinted glasses can make it easier for criminals to hide their identity and activities inside the vehicle, which This can increase the risk of terrorism, car theft, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

The government has also lowered the speed limits on various main avenues across the capital city to ensure driving safety. In the past few weeks, the department has issued hundreds of e-challans for exceeding the speed limits.

Amid these crackdowns, drivers are advised to be extra careful during their journeys.