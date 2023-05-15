How to Apply for a Business Loan in Dubai

If you’re starting a business or looking to expand in Dubai, a loan can be a great way to get the necessary funding.

Getting investment can be tough, especially for new businesses. But if you want to keep things running and grow your business, securing a loan is important.

Dubai is an attractive destination for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers flexible economic policies, tax exemptions, and great infrastructure.

UAE banks have given nearly AED 93.4 billion in loans to businesses, making it a great choice for entrepreneurs. They offer loans in the range of AED 50,000 and AED 5 million, depending on the applicant’s financial profile.

The repayment time is normally 2-5 years, with interest rates of 15%-25% per year. The interest rate depends on credit history, monthly income, number of active loans, loan amount, etc. The lender must have a current account in one of the UAE banks as evidence.

Business Loan Types in Dubai

Standard Loan It is given on certain conditions, including monthly repayments. Loan amounts can be negotiated with interest rates.

Small Business Association (SBA) Backed Loan SBA supports small businesses in getting funding for loans. It is government-backed, so there is low risk involved.

Islamic Loan This business loan is interest-free and you will be required to share your profits with the bank.

Credit Card It is given via credit card funds. However, it comes with heft interest rates.



Loan Application Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must be at least 21 years old.

Business must be operating for a year at least.

Business must have a corporate bank account.

Bank statements for the last 6-12 months.

Yearly revenue must be at least AED 1 million to be eligible for a loan. However, this varies from bank to bank.

If your business is a subsidiary or a branch of a foreign company, it might be easier to get a loan.

Documents Required

Trade License.

Bank application.

Loan applicant’s passport copy.

Bank statement (last 6-12 months).

Copy or original of Articles of Association

Copy or original of Power of Attorney

Copy or original of Memorandum of Association.

Tenancy agreement.

Audit reports.

Ministry of Labor issued employees’ list.

Original or copy of Emirates ID.

Original or copy of commercial lease papers (if asked).

Original and copy of value-added tax (VAT) certificate.

Lading bill (if asked).

