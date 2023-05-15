How to Create PayPal Account in UAE

A person living in United Arab Emirates (UAE) frequently performs online transactions. Several businesses accept online payments, making life easier for the residents.

One way to make payments conveniently in UAE is via PayPal, an online payment service launched in 1998. It allows users to send and receive money all around the world. It is also quite popular among freelancers.

Creating a PayPal account in UAE is easy and it normally takes five minutes to make one for free.

Here are the steps to create a PayPal account in UAE:

How to Open PayPal Account

Visit PayPal’s official website.

Create a personal or business account.

Enter your credit and debit card details.

Enter Emirates ID details.

Confirm your email ID.

Provide bank account details for transactions.

Select the purpose of opening a PayPal account.

How to Withdraw Funds

Download PayPal’s app on your phone.

Sign into your account.

Press ‘PayPal Balance.’

Click “Withdraw Funds.’

Follow the given instructions to finish the withdrawal.

How to Link Bank Account

Click ‘Wallet’ on the website or tap the menu and then access ‘Wallet’ on the app.

Press ‘Link a Bank Account.’

Select your bank.

How to Transfer Funds from PayPal to Bank Account

Log in and access your PayPal Wallet.

Tap ‘Transfer Funds.’

Click ‘Transfer to your Bank Account.’

Follow the given instructions to complete the transfer.

You must verify your PayPal account to withdraw money.

Other Options for UAE Residents

UAE residents have several alternatives to PayPal, including Google Pay, Apple Pay, Skrill, and PayPal’s subsidiary, Venmo.